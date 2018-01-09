WASHINGTON — Senator John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain was the first to eulogize him Saturday, noting his breeding as son and grandson of admirals, accomplishments across the world and tenderness as a father despite his tribulations.

“My father had every reason to think the world was an awful place…my father had every reason to think the world was worth leaving," she said. "He did not think those things.”

She also fiercely spoke on behalf of his legacy.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said. "He was a great fire who burned bright. In the past few days my family and I have heard from so many of those Americans who stood in the warmth and light of his fire."

PHOTOS: All the politicians, celebrities attending McCain's funeral
01 / 13
(L-R) Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former VP Al Gore, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush and former First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Memorial Service for John McCain.
02 / 13
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Lynne Cheney, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore sit for the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain on September 1, 2018.
03 / 13
Former US First Lady shakes hands with National Security advisor John Bolton as they arrive at the memorial Service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
04 / 13
Former talk show host Jay Leno arrives at a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
05 / 13
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R) arrive at a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
06 / 13
Former Vice President Al Gore just arrived at the Washington National Cathedral.
07 / 13
US actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty arrive for the memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
08 / 13
US former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
09 / 13
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly just arrived at the cathedral for Sen. John McCain's memorial service.
10 / 13
US former Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
11 / 13
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and is wife MacKenzie arrive at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
12 / 13
Rudy Giuliani (C), the attorney to US President Donald Trump, arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.
13 / 13
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (C) arrives at the Washington Cathedral to attend the service for late Senator John McCain on September 1st, 2018 in Washington DC.

Former Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will give tributes.

McCain's son Jimmy will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels.

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

On Sunday, McCain will be buried in the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Services will be private.

