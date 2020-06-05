LOS ANGELES — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated their son Archie's first birthday by reading the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!"

Meghan and Prince Harry teamed up with Save the Children to commemorate the day for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a video posted online Wednesday, Meghan reads to Archie with him on her lap as Harry filmed the scene. Little Archie laughed as his mom started reading the book. In the video, Harry can even be heard mimicking duck sounds.

The video is a rare look into the family's life since they stepped away from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles.

The 2009 story by Amy Krouse Rosenthal plays on the popular duck-rabbit optical illusion.

The video ends with Harry cheering (from behind-the-camera), "Yay, the end! Bravo!" It's followed by an informational graphic encouraging fans to donate to a handful of causes that help young people.

The caption on the Save the Children Instagram page explains, "As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection."

It also asks for donations by clicking on the link in the organization's bio.

Meanwhile, Archie's royal family sent him birthday wishes on social media.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, in a private hospital in London. He is seventh in line for the British throne. Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan, 38, and the new baby were not seen for two days after his birth. They were first seen in a portrait with Harry, 35, when they introduced Archie to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially stepped away from life as senior members of Britain’s royal family in March of 2020.

The decision to leave the royal family was made less than two years after ex-soldier Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The family went from living in a cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to Vancouver Island in Canada and then on to Los Angeles before lockdown measures commenced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

