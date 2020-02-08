Mets say Yoenis Céspedes absent from ballpark for Braves game, no reason given

New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says Céspedes didn't report to the ballpark in Atlanta, and didn't reach out to management with any explanation for his absence.

ATLANTA — New York Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes was not with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club said it hadn’t been able to locate him.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

“Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful,” he said.

During the New York-Atlanta game, Mets broadcasters said they had learned from the team that the club doesn't believe Céspedes' safety is at risk.

Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night in Atlanta. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Céspedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

Céspedes has been the Mets’ designated hitter this season, taking advantage of a new rule this year that allows DHs in the National League.

Because he didn’t begin the season on the injured list with a foot injury, Céspedes’ salary rose from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change).

The Mets also made two trades, getting outfielder Billy Hamilton and dealing away pitcher Tyler Bashlor.

The speedy Hamilton was acquired from San Francisco for right-hander Jordan Humphreys. The 29-year-old Hamilton was part of the Giants’ 60-man player pool, but hadn't been in a game this season.

A switch-hitter, Hamilton ranks third among active players with 299 career stolen bases, and has been safe on 81.3% of his tries. Hamilton hit a combined .218 for Kansas City and Atlanta last year.

The 24-year-old Humphreys was designated for assignment by New York on July 29. He was an 18th-round draft pick in 2015.

Bashlor was acquired for cash. The 27-year-old didn't pitch for the Mets this season after getting into 24 games last year. He was designated for assignment on July 28.