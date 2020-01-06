Waco police said their search for a 2-year-old boy lead to the discovery of a toddler's body in a dumpster.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said Tuesday morning they believed they had found the body of a missing 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert.

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said search crews found the body of a small child in a dumpster early Tuesday morning near 27th St. and Alice St.

Frankie Gonzalez was supposedly last seen Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge, but it was later confirmed he was never at the park.

During the search Monday, the Waco Fire Department used rescue boats near the river, the McLennan County Sherriff's Office used its helicopter, and Waco police used its drone.

Gonzalez's mother led the police to the dumpster, according to the Waco PD. Police believe she broke after questioning.

His mother was charged with 1st-degree felony injury to a child. Gonzalez did not die of natural causes.