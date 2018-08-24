SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old driving a sports car the wrong direction on Interstate 805 died and killed two people when the car collided with an SUV, causing a fiery pileup in the Miramar area, officials said Friday.

The series of collisions involving as many as five vehicles -- two of which wound up ablaze -- occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Miramar Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An 18-year-old man driving a 2014 McLaren sports car was traveling southbound in the northbound I-805 HOV lane at a high rate of speed when the car struck a 2010 Hyundai SUV traveling northbound on I-805 near La Jolla Village Drive, according to CHP and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The McLaren driver, a 43-year-old woman driving the Hyundai and 12- year-old girl riding in the Hyundai died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. The names of the victims were held pending family notification.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non- life-threatening trauma, CHP public affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

Northbound traffic was diverted off I-805 at the La Jolla Village Drive exit until two right lanes were reopened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Doerr said. All northbound lanes at La Jolla Village Drive were reopened around 2:30 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the McLaren driver traveling in the wrong direction on I-805 remain under investigation.

Around 30 minutes before the crash, a motorist smashed through a gate at Ashley Falls Elementary School in the Carmel Valley area before speeding off, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a black sports car slam through the gate, get out of the car, smash a window on a school building and speed out of the campus parking lot.

CHP officers were at the school Thursday, but officials did not say whether the two incidents were connected.

Just got to the scene of a fatal crash along 805N at La Jolla Village.....3 confirmed fatalities. All lanes closed. Cause appears to be wrong way driver @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/zAYVTx2Dou — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) August 24, 2018

