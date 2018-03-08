NASA has revealed the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

SpaceX and Boeing are shooting for a test flight of their capsules to the International Space Station by the end of this year or early next, with the first crews flying from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by next spring or summer.

The five astronauts assigned to the first flights gathered Friday at Johnson Space Center in Houston for the announcement.

Boeing's first Starliner crew will include a former NASA astronaut who commanded the last shuttle flight in 2011, Chris Ferguson, who is now a Boeing employee. The four other commercial crew members are still with NASA.

U.S. astronauts now ride on Russian capsules to the space station.

From left: Suni Williams, Josh Cassada, Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson, Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover.

NASA

Boeing's crew flight test

Eric Boe - Miami, Florida native but grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. He came to NASA from the Air Force and was selected as an astronaut in 2000.

Chris Ferguson - The Philadelphia native has been on several shuttle missions and retired from NASA in 2011. He's been an integral part of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner program

Nicole Aunapu Mann - California native and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps. She was selected as an astronaut in 2013 and this will be her first trip to space.

From left: Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson.

NASA

SpaceX's Demo-2

Bob Behnken - A St. Ann, Missouri native and Colonel in the Air Force. He joined the astronaut corps in 2000 and has performed six spacewalks

Doug Hurley - Calls Apalachin, New York his hometown and joined NASA in 2000 and piloted two space shuttle missions, including the final one.

From: Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley.

NASA

Boeing's first mission

Josh Cassada - The Navy Commander grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and has logged more than 3,500 flight hours as a test pilot. He was selected as an astronaut in 2013. This will be his first spaceflight.

Suni Williams - Her hometown is Needham, Massachusetts, but was born in Euclid, Ohio. She was a test pilot in the Navy and was selected as an astronaut in 1998. She has spent 322 days in space.

From left: Josh Cassada, Suni Williams.

NASA

Space X's First Mission

Victor Glover - From Pomona, California, the Navy commander has logged nearly 3,000 hours as a test pilot. He was selected as part of the 2013 astronaut class and this will be his first spaceflight.

Mike Hopkins - He grew up on a farm near Richland, Missouri, and was born in Lebanon, Missouri. The Air Force Colonel was selected as an astronaut in 2009 and has spent 166 days on the International Space Station.

From left: Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins.

NASA

A big hello from all nine of our @Commercial_Crew astronauts! Learn more about their missions to fly on @BoeingSpace & @SpaceX spacecraft and how this will return human launches to American soil for the first time since 2011: https://t.co/9yrKIbvG6r pic.twitter.com/RVM4tK9cKo — NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2018

