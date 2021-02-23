x
NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'

The footage is so good and so amazing that members of the rover's landing team say they feel as though they're riding along.
This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released the first high-quality video of a spacecraft landing on Mars. 

The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory landing team shared the three-minute video Monday, after spending the weekend binge-watching it.

Five of the six descent cameras provided stunning footage of the enormous parachute popping open and the dust kicking up as the rocket engines lowered the rover to the surface with a sky crane.

