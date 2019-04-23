The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has hit the central Philippines, a day after 6.1 quake hit the country's north and killed at least 11 people.

The new quake hit Tuesday afternoon and was centered 8 miles east of Tutubigan in the country's central region. The quake was relatively deep at 43 miles.

A supermarket crashed down in Monday's powerful earthquake, which damaged buildings and an airport in the northern Philippines. The death toll is now 11, with more missing.

A resident looks at the rubble of St. Catherine church, including a toppled head of a statue, following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Porac township, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

AP