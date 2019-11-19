Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming musical movie "Cats," a few months after the first trailer broke the internet.

The new clip heavily features Dame Judi Dench, who plays Old Deuteronomy and explains the main premise of the film.

"Tonight is a magical night where I choose the cat that deserves a new life," she says in the trailer. The film, based on the musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is set over the course of a single night as a group of cats called the Jellicles compete to see who will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn to a new life. Old Deuteronomy is the character who will choose the cat that deserves that honor.

The new trailer also features a sultry clip of Taylor Swift's character, Bombularina, dancing. The singer recently released her original song for the film, titled "Beautiful Ghosts." Swift co-wrote it with Webber.

The film will have a more narrative feel than the original musical. The events of the film will be shown through the eyes of renowned ballerina Francesca Hayward, who stars as Victoria. Hayward is joining a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and James Corden.

The internet frankly lost its mind when the first "Cats" trailer dropped in July.

People couldn't stop talking about the CGI technology used to create the digital fur on the actors that make them appear more cat-like. The new trailer has fans reeling again over the realistic fur over the actors' bodies.

"Cats" hits theaters on December 20, 2019. Watch the new trailer here.