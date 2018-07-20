Finally, during these tumultuous times, we have a story that everyone can rally behind.

Earlier this year, a New Zealand company called Perpetual Guardian, which staffs about 240 people, decided to test a 4-day work week for two months in which employees work four 8-hour days but get paid for five. Extensive research was done on this 2-month project in an effort to calculate the effects and changes to work-life balance and productivity.

Well, guess what? The results are in. And they paint a picture of an "unmitigated success."

As a result of the trial, staff stress levels decreased by 7 percent. The percentage of employees who said their were able to successfully manage their work-life balance increased from 54% to 78%. And overall life satisfaction increased by 5 percentage points.

But wait. What about productivity? Perpetual Guardian reports no decreases despite the shorter work week.

From The Guardian:

Helen Delaney, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland Business School, said employees’ motivation and commitment to work increased because they were included in the planning of the experiment, and played a key role in designing how the four-day week would be managed so as not to negatively impact productivity.

“Employees designed a number of innovations and initiatives to work in a more productive and efficient manner, from automating manual processes to reducing or eliminating non-work-related internet usage,” said Delaney.

Furthermore, employees at Perpetual Guardian were more energized after 3 days off and using smarter tactics to increase productivity while at work. Meetings were reduced from 2 hours to 30 minutes, and "employees created signals for their colleagues that they needed time to work without distraction."

So there you have it. If you already worked 4 days this week, go home. Mow the lawn. Crack a beer. Do your thing. You earned it.

(Okay, maybe check with your boss first before you do that.)

