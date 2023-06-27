Next 'Wheel of Fortune' host will be Ryan Seacrest

'Wheel of Fortune' has solved the puzzle for who will be the next host.

Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year.

Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multiyear deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show.

It's the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular “American Idol” host who also now rings in the new year for many on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Seacrest said he was "truly humbled" to take up the mantle from Sajak: "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with that," he wrote.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest said.

Sajak, 76, has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show's first host when it debuted in 1975. Along with White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has been a television mainstay.

"Wheel of Fortune" remains one of the most popular programs on network television, averaging millions of daily viewers and a maintaining a passionate fan base.

Ryan Seacrest's full statement announcing he'll host "Wheel of Fortune"

Many people probably don't know this but one of my first job was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full cirlce moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."