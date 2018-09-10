Nikki Haley has resigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to multiple media reports.

President Trump met with Haley in the Oval Office to discuss her departure. Haley announced she would be leaving at the end of the year, because she "wants to take a break."

Trump said that Haley told him six months ago about her plans to take time off after serving as ambassador for a year or two. The president also said that Haley "has been very special" to him and "is a fantastic person. He said that Haley could come back to the administration in +any capacity.

Speaker Paul Ryan took to twitter, saying he was "saddened" to see Haley leaving the administration. Ryan called her a "clear, consistent and powerful voice for America's interests."

Nikki Haley has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America’s interests and democratic principles on the world stage. She challenged friend and foe to be better. I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service. Thank you, Nikki. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 9, 2018

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Last month Haley wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post discussing her policy disagreements but also her pride in working for Trump. It came in response to an anonymous essay in The New York Times by a senior administration official that alleged there to be a secret "resistance" effort from the right in Trump's administration and that there were internal discussions of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."

This is a developing story. Chek back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

