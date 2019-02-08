An administrative judge has recommended firing the New York City police officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The judge's findings in the disciplinary case of Officer Daniel Pantaleo were provided Friday to his lawyer and the city agency that acted as a prosecutor at his department trial.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board chairman said the judge had recommended that Pantaleo be dismissed.

Pantaleo's lawyer will have about two weeks to submit a response before Police Commissioner James O'Neill makes a final decision on punishment.

Garner's dying pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo denies using excessive force in arresting Garner.

Federal prosecutors said earlier this month they didn't have evidence that Pantaleo had "willfully" violated Garner's civil rights so charges couldn't be filed.

