Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are celebrating the Class of 2020 on Saturday.

The Obamas announced again Saturday, ahead of the events with Barack Obama tweeting, asking everyone to join them at 8 p.m. Eastern for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities commencement. The 44th president will hold an online commencement for the high school class of 2020. These will be virtual events.

Last week Obama tweeted, "I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice."

He said, "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The event at 2 p.m. was titled "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition," and at 8 p.m. the 2020 high school graduating class will have their event, called "Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement."

"Graduate Together" was organized by NBA superstar LeBron James and features an hour-long prime time TV special airing on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The event will air live on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, and will be streaming on multiple online platforms.

