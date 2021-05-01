Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress, dies at 89

The Oscar-winning actress was also best known for her role as the wealthy widow in "Steel Magnolias."

WASHINGTON — Veteran stage and movie actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89.

Dukakis died Saturday morning in New York City after "many months of failing health," her brother Apollo announced in a Facebook post.

"She is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis," Apollo Dukakis wrote.

Olympia Dukakis won the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1988 for her performance in "Moonstruck." She was 56 when the role earned her overnight fame.

She appeared in numerous stage productions and TV movies and taught drama at NYU for more than 15 years, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She was also best known for playing the widowed friend of Ouiser Boudreaux, in "Steel Magnolias."

Her other film credits include: "The Rehearsal", "Death Wish", "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, "3 Needles," "Jesus, Mary and Joey," "In the Land of Women," "Cloudburst" and "The Infiltrator."

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2013.

She was also a first cousin of former Massachusetts governor and 1988 U.S. presidential candidate Michael Dukakis.

In a tribute, the Academy said: "Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed."

Actor George Takei tweeted that "Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia."