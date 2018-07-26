The founder of Papa John's pizza is suing for access to the company's books and records after he resigned this month amid reports he used a racial slur during a media training session.

In a complaint filed Thursday, John Schnatter says he wants access to the documents because of the "unexplained and heavy-handed way" that Papa John's International Inc. has treated him.

The court filing comes as the company tries to distance itself from Schnatter, who resigned as chairman after Forbes published a July 11 article about the alleged slur.

Schnatter says he has been falsely accused, and calls his resignation a mistake.

The company has adopted a "poison-pill" plan to try to prevent Schnatter from amassing a controlling stake.

The company is based in Kentucky but incorporated in Delaware.

