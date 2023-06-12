Pat Sajak to leave 'Wheel of Fortune' after upcoming season

The 76-year-old has hosted the popular game show for decades alongside Vanna White.

LOS ANGELES — Pat Sajak, the longtime host of the popular syndicated game show "Wheel of Fortune," announced Monday that the upcoming 41st season will be his last.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak shared on Twitter. "Many thanks to you all."

He also quipped: "(If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

The 76-year-old has hosted the show for decades, including a daytime edition that aired on NBC from 1981-1989. He has hosted the syndicated evening version of the game show alongside Vanna White since its debut in 1983.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will remain a consultant on the show for another three years after his on-camera work ends. It's not clear whether White will remain with the show.