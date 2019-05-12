PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The military says a shooting has been reported at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam just outside Honolulu.

The base tweeted that security was responding to the gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The base's gates have been opened after they were closed and some parts of Pearl Harbor locked down.

It is unclear if there are injuries.

Capt. Scot Seguirant with the Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters were responding to the base, according to The Associated Press.

The AP says that the shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.