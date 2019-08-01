House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they will be the ones to give a Democratic response after President Donald Trump's primetime address to the nation Tuesday on his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

An impasse over wall funding has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its third week.

Pelosi and Schumer have flatly refused to pay for the wall. They said Tuesday they will deliver their response to Trump after his address at 9 p.m. EST.

Fox News, Fox Business, NBC, CBS and CNN have each said it would air Trump's speech and Democrats' response, according to The Hill. Fox and ABC have yet to say if they plan to show the Democratic response.

Trump says there is a security crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border that can be addressed only by spending $5.7 billion on a wall as a way to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

