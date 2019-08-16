Peter Fonda, younger brother of Jane Fonda and son of legendary actor Henry Fonda, has died at the age of 79, according to multiple reports.

The "Easy Rider" star died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

The statement explained that Peter passed away peacefully Friday morning "at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family." His family added that they're not able to find the words to express the pain they're feeling and ask for everyone to respect their privacy.

Fonda received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for "Easy Rider," which he co-wrote, produced and co-starred in alongside Jack Nicholson.

The film turned 50 on July 14th. Rolling Stone reported last month that Fonda had been prepping for a 50th anniversary screening and concert set for Sept. 20 at Radio City Musical Hall in New York City.

Fonda also received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ulee Jackson in the 1997 film "Ulee's Gold."

Peter Fonda arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom," the Fonda family statement to PEOPLE finished.

Jane and Peter Fonda, Kristy McNichol and Brooke Shields, from left, arrive at a Halloween Celebrity Disco Dance benefit in Los Angeles, Nov. 1, 1978.

AP

Tributes to Fonda began to fill social media shortly after his death was confirmed.

