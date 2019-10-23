BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police said they discovered the remains of a 3-year-old believed to be that of a girl that has been missing for weeks.

3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney had been reported missing on Oct. 12. An AMBER Alert had been issued in the desperate search to find her.

Police said that search appears to have come to an end with the latest discovery.

According to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, police and FBI agents discovered the body of a 3-year-old inside a dumpster at a landfill in the area.

Last week, police arrested two men, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29 on child porn charge. Once the body is confirmed to be that of 3-year-old McKinney, they said the two will also face capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Police swarmed an apartment complex Wednesday after receiving a credible tip about the case-- saying the dumpster the body had been found in had initially been located not too far from the complex.

According to Smith, police had been working tirelessly around the clock to find the young girl.

Police said locating the remains were the 'last pieces of the puzzle' to bring charges against the two suspects.

Emotionally shaken during the press conference, Smith pleaded with the public to work harder to watch after and protect children.

"It only takes a split second. We can no longer assume that everyone is a part of the village that is trying to raise the child. We cannot take those things for granted," he said. "This young child has touched a nation... sending a message that we all must be diligent to protect them all."