Did anyone win Monday's $522 million Powerball jackpot?

WASHINGTON, USA — More than half a billion dollars are on the line for Monday's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot grew to an estimated $522 million, with a cash option of $252.4 million, after Saturday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion - which was the game's third largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 22 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

It's been a big summer for huge lottery prizes. Last month, a single winning ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for September 11, 2023?

The winning numbers were 53-27-25-66-9, Powerball 5 and Power Play 2X .

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.