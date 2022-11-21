Chocolate or Chip? Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

The annual White House tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates to 1989 and President George H.W. Bush.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden pardoned two North Carolina turkeys as part of the annual White House tradition ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Chocolate" and "Chip" were raised on Circle S Ranch by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. "Chocolate" got the official pardon Monday, with the president holding up the mic to the confused bird to ask if it had anything to add.

With the Bidens' dog watching closely from the balcony, Biden gave a short speech — punctuated by gobbles from the turkeys —and joked about the midterm elections.

"The votes are in," Biden said. "They've been counted and verified. There's no ballot stuffing. There's no 'fowl' play. The only 'red wave' this season is going to be if our German shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table."

The Bidens are heading later Monday to Cherry Point, North Carolina for a "Friendsgiving" dinner with troops and their families: "So many of those families missing someone at the table today, like our family," Biden said. "It's important to keep them in our hearts."

The history of presidents sparing Thanksgiving turkeys can be traced back to President Lincoln, according to the White House Historical Association, but he didn't officially pardon a bird. The group, which isn't associated with the White House itself, describes how in 1863 Lincoln’s son interceded to save a turkey brought home to be used for Christmas dinner -- but Lincoln never actually pardoned the turkey nor did it become a tradition soon after.

The White House Historical Association explained in a separate article that the Truman Library disputes the myth that Truman started turkey pardoning. It describes how the government’s 1947 encouragement of “poultry-less Thursdays” incited the poultry industry to begin the official turkey presentation to the White House in response, thus starting that myth.

Instead, the tradition is credited to George H.W. Bush in 1989. The White House itself backs that claim up: “President George H.W. Bush was the first to formally grant the bird a Presidential pardon, taking a cue from the animal rights activists picketing nearby.”

That doesn’t mean prior presidents didn’t also spare turkeys. A 2019 National Constitution Center blog noted that John F. Kennedy publicly decided his 1963 turkey should remain off the dinner plate. The center also described how Ronald Reagan joked about pardoning a turkey during the Iran-Contra Affair, but that turkey was already scheduled to live its life out in a zoo.

The 2018 and 2019 White House pardoned turkeys were sent to end their days at Virginia Tech’s Gobblers Rest exhibit where students and veterinarians care for the birds and the public can visit them and learn about the university’s animal and poultry programs.