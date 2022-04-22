Palace shares adorable Prince Louis photos as royal turns 4

It's become a tradition for the palace to release photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on her children's birthdays.

LONDON, UK — Prince Louis is turning 4 on Saturday and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are celebrating by sharing new photographs of their youngest son.

The photos were taken earlier this month in Norfolk, England, by his mother, Kate. The young prince can be seen in the photos playing with a yo-yo and exploring a beach area.

He is fifth in line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his older brother Prince George, and his older sister Princess Charlotte.

It has become a birthday tradition for Kensington Palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96th on Thursday and celebrated her birthday privately. This is also the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. Public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to celebrate.

George turns 9 in July, while Charlotte turns 7 in May.

"4 years old tomorrow!" William and Kate captioned a post on social media in honor of Louis' birthday on Saturday.