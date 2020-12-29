Rep. Steve Scalise votes against Trump's $2,000 COVID checks

Clay Higgins joined Louisiana’s sole Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond to vote for the increase.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise voted against President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, House records show.

According to the roll call for the vote, the House minority whip was joined by fellow Republicans Garret Graves and Mike Johnson. Clay Higgins joined Louisiana’s sole Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond to vote for the increase.

Ralph Abraham did not vote either for or against the bill.

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the bill on Monday which would meet the president’s demand to increase the checks from $600 as the virus crisis worsens. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrat’s push to immediately bring the measure up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.

The pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Senate to follow the House, though the outcome is highly uncertain heading into the rare holiday-week session.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP," President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "$600 IS NOT ENOUGH!”

