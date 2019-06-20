PERDIDO KEY, Fla. — A fire near the Alabama-Florida state line early Wednesday has destroyed multiple condominiums and injured one resident and a firefighter.

ABC News affiliate WEAR reports that 26 condos and a house were destroyed by the massive fire near the beach at Perdido Key. Only one resident was treated for breathing in smoke. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for "heat-related issues."

The television station says a fire boat was called to help extinguish the flames. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Perdido Key, Flordia, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama are a popular vacation spot along the Gulf Coast.

Click here to read more on WEAR's website.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.