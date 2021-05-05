Reports: 2 dead after plane crashes into Mississippi home

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Two people have reportedly died after a small plane crashed into a home Tuesday evening in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The City of Hattiesburg’s official Twitter account said that emergency personnel responded to reports of a plane crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.
“When emergency crews arrived at the scene, it was confirmed that a civilian aircraft had crashed into a home,” the city’s Twitter post said.
Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade confirmed the deaths to WDAM. A spokesperson for the Hattiesburg Police Department also told the television station that there were deaths, but did not provide a number.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the crash.
