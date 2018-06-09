Burt Reynolds, the populist star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82, multiple news outlets have confirmed, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and CBS News.

USA TODAY has reached out to Reynolds' representatives for confirmation.

"I've been very, very lucky through ups and downs. When you crash and burn, you have to pick yourself up and go on and hope to make up for it," Reynolds said in an interview in March with USA TODAY. "Along the way, I’ve met some wonderful people. And you always run into some jerks. But that would be the same if you were working for the Ford Motor Co.

"It’s a tough business. Very tough. But I always tried to leave a good impression wherever we shot, and I didn’t leave any buildings burning or anything," he added with a smile. "And I've had a good time through it all."

This report is developing.

