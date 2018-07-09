Rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died at 26 years old, according to TMZ and Variety. The events leading up to his death are still unknown.

Fellow artists are already expressing their condolences to Miller’s family. Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Before his death, Miller had done an interview with Vulture published on Thursday where he detailed his life and drug habits.

The article also mentioned how the rapper was arrested for a DUI after crashing his Mercedes Benz last May.

“There’s pressure. A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived,” he was quoted in the article.

According to his website, the Pittsburgh native was going on tour starting October 27th in San Francisco, California to promote his new album ‘Swimming.’

The artist is also known for dating singer Ariana Grande before her engagement with SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

PHOTOS: Mac Miller through the years

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA