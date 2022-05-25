Sears store closing list: At least 90 Hometown stores to close

Dozens of Sears Hometown locations all around the country have started advertising store closing sales.

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location.

In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.

Transformco, which owns Sears and Kmart, did not respond to an email requesting a full list of the Sears stores that are closing. The company acquired Sears Hometown in 2019.

During a 2019 press release announcing it would be closing 96 Sears department store and Kmart locations, Transformco described Sears Hometown as "a network of more than 400 independently-owned and operated, dealer-managed smaller-format stores." It's unclear how many Sears Hometown stores will remain after these upcoming closures. Kmart, which once had more than 2,000 stores, is now down to just three locations.

AXIOS, which was first to report that dozens of Sears Hometown stores would be closing, noted that the Sears and Kmart online store locators are not updated and include some locations that have already closed.

Sears Hometown Store Closings List

This state-by-state list was compiled based on which locations have posted about store closings and liquidation events. Additional stores may be closing that are not yet on this list. Stores with asterisks (***) had announced liquidation sales in January and may already be closed.

Arkansas

Batesville, AR

Heber Springs, AR

Mountain Home, AR***

Mountain View, AR

Nashville, AR

West Memphis, AR

Arizona

Green Valley, AZ

Kingman, AZ

Parker, AZ

California

Lakeport, CA

Grass Valley, CA

Truckee, CA

Colorado

Cañon City, CO

Florida

Arcadia, FL

Englewood, FL

Niceville, FL

Georgia

Carrollton, GA

East Ellijay, GA

Jesup, GA

Saint Marys, GA

Kansas

Newton, KS

Iowa

Clarinda, IA

Keokuk, IA

Marshalltown, IA

Spencer, IA***

Illinois

Champaign, IL***

Litchfield, IL

Robinson, IL

Waterloo, IL

Indiana

Greenfield, IN

Knox, IN

Plymouth, IN

Kansas

Colby, KS

Manhattan, KS

Winfield, KS

Louisiana

Eunice, LA

Luling, LA

Mansura, LA

Michigan

Escanaba, MI

Houghton, MI

Ionia, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI***

Saginaw, MI***

Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Minnesota

Cambridge, MN

Litchfield, MN

Marshall, MN

Missouri

Poplar Bluff, MO

Mexico, MO***

Washington, MO

Mississippi

Cleveland, MS

Waynesboro, MS

Montana

Butte, MT

Hamilton, MT

Libby, MT

Nevada

Fallon, NV

New Mexico

Taos, NM

New York

Potsdam, NY

North Carolina

Edenton, NC

Elizabeth City, NC

Henderson, NC

New Bern, NC

North Dakota

Minot, ND***

Ohio

Gallipolis, OH

Logan, OH

Van Wert, OH

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK

Oregon

La Grande, OR

Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Georgetown, SC

Lake City, SC

Tennessee

Paris, TN

Texas

Alice, TX

Arlington, TX

Cleveland, TX

Cypress, TX

Del Rio, TX

Eagle Pass, TX

Fort Stockton, TX

Kerrville, TX

Mexia, TX

Mineola, TX

League City, TX

Pampa, TX

Pasadena, TX

San Marcos, TX

Victoria, TX

Wichita Falls, TX

Virginia

Kilmarnock, VA

Washington

Moses Lake, WA

Friday Harbor, WA

Sunnyside, WA

Wisconsin

Burlington, WI

River Falls, WI

Tomah, WI

Waupaca, WI***

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wyoming

Cheyenne, WY

Cody, WY

West Virginia