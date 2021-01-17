x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Nation World

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US capitols

A few protesters gathered in some cities Sunday, including some carrying large guns. But streets remained empty around many other capitols.
Credit: AP
Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON — Police and National Guard troops are standing sentry at newly fortified statehouses as small groups of armed demonstrators gather. 

The increased security at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration comes as authorities work to deter a repeat of the recent riot that overran the U.S. Capitol.

A few protesters gathered in some cities Sunday, including some carrying large guns. But streets remained empty around many other capitols.

Some protestors supported President Donald Trump, but others expressed general anti-government sentiments. 

Though the FBI had warned of the potential for armed protests at capitol buildings, there were no immediate reports of violence Sunday.

RELATED: 'I'm not a terrorist' | Virginia man arrested with gun, 500 rounds of ammo at US Capitol checkpoint, police report says

RELATED: Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020