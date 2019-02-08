COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Tri-County Health Department said some prairie dog colonies have tested positive for the plague.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Prairie Gateway Open Space and unpaved parking areas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park are closed until further notice, the health department said in a news release.

The fireworks show scheduled for Saturday night at Dick's has also been canceled.

Fields located at the corner of E. 56th Avenue and Quebec Street, and E. 56th Avenue and Valentia Street in Commerce City are also closed.

The health department said plague-infested fleas have passed the disease on to the colonies.

The prairie dogs' holes are being treated with insecticide to kill the fleas.

"Plague in prairie dog colonies is common in Colorado and can be managed safely with insecticide to kill the fleas that spread the disease," said John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director of Tri-County Health Department. "Our partners have voluntarily closed these locations to prevent any humans or pets from wandering into the affected areas."

Signs are posted around the affected areas warning people.

There are no known human cases at this time, according to the health department news release.

Symptoms of plague are fever, swollen and tender lymph nodes, chills and extreme exhaustion.

The health department said that although plague can cause serious illness in humans, it can be treated with antibiotics, especially if caught early.

Dogs that are exposed to the plague don't usually get sick, but they can transport infected fleas.

For more information on the plague, click here.

