x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Nation World

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

The astronauts named their capsule Resilience in light of the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships of 2020.
Credit: AP
NASA astronauts, from left, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Michael Hopkins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi leave the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to launch pad 39A for the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S. 

The Falcon rocket thundered into the night Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon capsule carrying three Americans and one Japanese is due to reach the orbiting outpost late Monday and will remain there until spring. 

The astronauts named their capsule Resilience in light of the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships of 2020.

 SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was sidelined by the virus himself. He says he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19.

RELATED: Astronaut Charlie Duke talks walking on the moon, the future of space travel

RELATED: SpaceX opens era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020