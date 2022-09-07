States send out stimulus checks to millions in bid to fight inflation

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen states are sending out checks to millions of people this year, hoping to provide some extra cash to consumers as inflation drives up prices on everyday items across the board.
Many states are able to send these checks because of excess revenue in their budgets. Many are called tax rebate checks, which go to those who have paid taxes in the state for at least two years.
The checks draw some parallels to the trio of federal stimulus checks provided to Americans by the federal government during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Those checks were an attempt to help workers being kept out of their workplaces by stay-at-home measures — as well as a nationwide attempt to prevent the economy from stalling.
But this latest round of checks are coming from state governments, meaning they won't be as widespread as the last ones, and could vary in how much residents in each state are given.
However, more states appear to be embracing the cash-back plan. As of July, at least 17 states have stimulus checks that have either passed the legislature or are in the process of approving those checks.
California - In Progress
Georgia - Approved
Maine - Approved
New Mexico - Approved
Colorado - Approved
Hawaii - Approved
Idaho - Approved
Illinois - Approved
New Jersey - Approved
Indiana - Approved
Virginia - Approved
Delaware - Approved
Massachusetts - Approved
Minnesota - In Progress
New York - Approved
South Carolina - Approved
Florida - Approved
Eligibility for a tax rebate check varies by state.
As of July 2022, the federal government doesn't appear to have any plans to send a fourth stimulus check to all U.S. residents. The Biden administration has not made an appeal to Congress about a fourth stimulus payment, but legislative gridlock as the 2022 midterms approach all but assures any such proposal would be dead on arrival.