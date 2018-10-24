Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington, and intercepted Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in New York, a suspicious package on Wednesday was reported at Time Warner Center, where CNN employees were evacuated from the building.

There were initial reports of a package sent to the White House, but the Secret Service confirmed in a tweet that it had not intercepted a third package addressed to the White House.

A U.S. official reportedly told the Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, N.Y., home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

The Clintons weren't at their suburban residence when the package was intercepted, the Associated Press reported. Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida, and Bill Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua, New York.

The incidents come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

A mailbox stands in front of the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York City police officer was stationed outside the Manhattan building the houses George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, but there was no evacuation there Wednesday morning.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages come just weeks after suspicious envelopes were sent to President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM