Suzanne Whang, host of HGTV's "House Hunters" died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 56.

The announcement was made on Whang's Facebook page by her partner, Jeff Vezain.

"For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits," Vezain said.

"I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity," he added.

Whang's final Facebook post was on July 13, talking about leaving for a "shamanic healing journey" on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.