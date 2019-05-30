Target is recalling about 90,000 USB charging cables because they pose shock and fire hazards to consumers.

According to the recall notice, the nationwide retailer has received 14 reports involving heyday 3 Foot lightning USB charging cables either sparking, smoking or igniting.

Two consumers reported they suffered burns on their fingers as a result.

The recall explains that the "metal around the charging cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards."

The cables were sold in Target stores nationwide and on the company's website from June 2018 through January 2019.

The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the recalled product’s packaging.

If you have one of the recalled cables you should stop using it immediately and return it to a Target store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Target at 800-440-0680 if you have more questions.

