Fans know a lot about Taylor Swift's cats. And her exes. Oh, and that whole Kanye West thing.
But until now, the star hasn't said much about politics. That changed Sunday night, when Swift posted a lengthy Instagram message about her hometown Tennessee Senate race, denouncing Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn.
"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," the 28-year-old pop star wrote.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
She continued, "As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office. I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. …These are not MY Tennessee values."
Swift called out Blackburn's vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and her stance against marriage equality. She concluded by endorsing Blackburn's challenger, Phil Bredesen, and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, and encouraging her followers to register and vote.
Some of Swift's fans had fun with her out-of-character statement. Twitter user KB said, "If you had told me two years ago Kanye would be running around in a MAGA hat while Taylor Swift was endorsing democratic candidates, I would have smacked you to the ground and stolen your wallet for wasting my time."
Emery Lord tweeted, "RIP Marsha Blackburn's campaign, cause of death Taylor Swift's Instagram account."
And trans writer Charlotte Clymer tweeted, "All hands on deck, folks. No time for nonsense. Let's go win this thing."
Bredesen responded with his own tweet a short time later, thanking Swift and saying he is "honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done."
Blackburn's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Contributing: Cindy Watts and Natalie Allison in Nashville