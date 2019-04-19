Lorraine Warren, the woman who dedicated her life to investigating paranormal activity and who’s work inspired “The Conjuring” movies, has died at the age of 92.

Her family said through a Facebook post that Warren “quietly and peacefully” passed away Thursday night.

“She was happy and laughing until the very end,” her grandson Chris McKinnell said in the post. “She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed.”

The New England Society for Psychic Research also expressed their condolences to the famed paranormal mentor.

As a paranormal investigator, Warren studied high profile cases such as the Amityville horror house, according to CBS Denver.

Films inspired by her work included “The Conjuring” series and movies that featured the Annabelle doll. In fact, the real Annabelle doll is kept in The Warrens Occult Museum where horror fans were able to purchase tickets to have “an evening with Annabelle.”

She worked many cases alongside her husband Ed Warren, who passed away in 2006.