More than 850,000 aerosol cans of waterproofing wood protector spray are under recall because rust can form on the can, causing it to leak and become a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans

The contents can react with the package, causing rust on the can's seam. That could lead to pinhole leaks. If the leaking fluid comes into contact with a source of ignition, it could start a fire.

These are the items under recall:

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.041800-18

UPC: 032053418006

Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol

Item #: TH.091800-18

UPC: 032053918001

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.011800-18

UPC: 032053118005

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.023100-18

UPC: 032053231001

They were sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

The CPSC says Thompson's received 18 reports from retailers about the leaking cans. There were no injuries, fires or damage reported.