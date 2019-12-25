Tony Hawk is mourning the loss of his mother this Christmas.

Less than an hour before Christmas Eve, the retired professional skateboarder announced his mom had died peacefully on Dec. 23 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia.

"We watched helplessly as she slid away – mentally and physically – in rapid decline over the last few years. With each visit it became less likely that there would be any signs of recognition," Tony wrote in a Facebook post.

But, instead of focusing on the painful disease, Tony said he wanted to honor her 94-year life.

Nancy Hawk grew up during the Great Depression, working two jobs by age 14. She married Tony's father after he enlisted in the Navy during World War II. Together, they raised four children on a tight budget.

"She earned her doctorate in business management at an age that most would choose to retire from work altogether," Tony explained. "She was a surrogate mom and a beacon of warmth to many of my misfit friends with weird hair and difficult backgrounds."

Tony said his mother often worried he would get hurt skating but never discouraged it because she knew it brought him joy.

"She taught me to treat everyone equally, to embrace diversity and help those in need. She was constantly smiling, had a quick wit and made everyone around her feel special," Tony said.

He says his mom left the world a better place. Back in her cognitive days, she was asked what music she'd like at her memorial service.

“Hip Hop music might be nice," Nancy wrote.

"So if you knew Nancy Hawk or just want to celebrate her inspirational life with us, please raise a glass and play your favorite hip hop tune in her honor," Tony said.

In Nancy's memory, the family said donations could be made to Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting Alzheimer's care and research. It was founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen. Click here to learn more.

