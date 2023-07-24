Tori Kelly hospitalized, being treated for blood clots

The 30-year-old singer reportedly collapsed while out to dinner with friends.

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and is being treated for blood clots, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, Kelly was out to dinner in Los Angeles with friends on Sunday night when she fainted after experiencing a racing heartbeat. She was reportedly "out for a while" after collapsing and friends took her to the hospital.

Doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs, and were working to determine if there are any clots around her heart, TMZ reported. The 30-year-old singer is reportedly in and out of consciousness.

Kelly first gained recognition as a teenager through her videos on YouTube, and made it through to Hollywood Week of the ninth season of American Idol when she was 16 years old.

She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 Grammy Awards and later won two Grammys in 2019 for her second album "Hiding Place," in the categories of Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/song. She voiced the character Meena in the animated films "Sing" and "Sing 2."