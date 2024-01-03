Trader Joe's recalls crackers because they may contain metal

If you bought these crackers, you should check their best-by date to see if they're part of the recall.

WASHINGTON — Trader Joe's has said it is issuing a recall for certain crackers sold nationwide at the grocery chain's stores because they may contain metal.

The company was told by its supplier that certain Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds products may have been contaminated with metal.

The affected products have a "Best if Used By" date between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24.

While no injuries have been reported, Trader Joe's said it has removed all products that could be affected and destroyed them.

Anybody who purchased the crackers is being asked not to eat them. Instead, consumers should either throw out the crackers or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Any customers with questions about the recall can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time or send an email.

Trader Joe's has had a rash of recent recalls involving products that may contain items not meant for human consumption.

In July, the company announced it was recalling several cookie products and their frozen falafel from stores in dozens of states because the products may contain rocks.

Trader Joe's also issued a recall for a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects.