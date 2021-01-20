x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Nation World

President Trump leaves note for his successor, Joe Biden

It is a tradition for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump has followed at least one presidential tradition.

The White House says the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Trump wrote to Biden or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden and did not mention the Democrat by name in a pair of farewell addresses.

Trump interrupted many traditions of the presidency, including by not attending Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Trump also did not invite Biden to the White House for a meeting after Biden was declared the winner of November’s presidential election.

Trump left the White House for the final time as president on Wednesday morning, saying, "It's been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.” 

RELATED: Live Updates: Trump leaves DC, makes farewell remarks hours before Biden inauguration

RELATED: Joe Biden set to become America's 46th president, facing crush of crises

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter