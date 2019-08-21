President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that he'll be postponing a planned meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister, in response to her comments that Greenland isn't for sale and that the idea is an "absurd discussion."

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time....," Trump tweeted.

On Sunday, Denmark's prime minister called Trump's idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory from Denmark "an absurd discussion."

"Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant," she told reporters.

RELATED: Conan O'Brien to Trump: Trade Florida for Greenland

RELATED: Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale

Trump is expected to visit Denmark Sept. 2-3 as part of his trip to Europe. The president thanked Frederiksen for saving "a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct."

It wouldn't be the first time an American leader has tried to buy the world's largest island. In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Under a 1951 deal, Denmark allowed the U.S. to build bases and radar stations on Greenland.

"Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let's leave it there. Jokes aside, we will of course love to have an even closer strategic relationship with the United States," Frederiksen said Sunday.