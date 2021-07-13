Tulane mourns former student killed in Florida condo collapse

Deborah Berezdivin's body was found on July 7, according to a Twitter post from the police department.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Friday that 21-year-old Deborah Berezdivin was among eight people recovered from the collapse site. Berezdivin's body was found on July 7, according to a Twitter post from the police department.

Berezdivin transferred from Tulane University to George Washington University in the fall of 2020. She came to Tulane from the Baldwin School of Puerto Rico. She was a part of a close-knit Jewish community in Puerto Rico, according to reporting by El Nuevo Dia.

#UPDATE 70: We have identified eight additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/Kqy9HmSwVL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 9, 2021

Berezdivin and her boyfriend were reportedly in Florida to attend the funeral of a family friend who died from COVID-19 in March, according to the Rabbi of the Miami Synagogue that was hosting them.

Tulane University said that Berezdivin served as a friendly face to prospective international students with the team of global ambassadors in the admissions office.

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Deborah Berezdivin," a statement the admissions office said Sunday. "It is clear that impact she made on campus and with the Tulanians who love her is felt to this day."

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse has climbed to 94 on Monday. Officials said Monday that 22 people remain unaccounted for.