Elon Musk announces new daily limits on Twitter use amid widespread reports of issues

Musk said verified users will be able to read several thousand posts a day — ten times the limit for unverified users.

WASHINGTON — Twitter is introducing daily limits on the number of posts users can read, CEO Elon Musk said Saturday. The announcement came amid widespread reports of issues while using the site.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Musk said verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day — ten times the number available to unverified accounts, which are limited to 600 posts per day. "New" unverified accounts were limited even further to 300 posts per day.

About an hour later, Musk tweeted that rate limits were "increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified."

He said the policy is a temporary measure meant to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Some users trying to read posts Saturday were met with a message of "rate limit exceeded," asking them to "wait a few moments then try again." Thousands of users reported problems with the app or website on DownDetector, and "Elon," "#TwitterDown" and "RIP Twitter" were among the top trending topics on Twitter by early Saturday afternoon.

At 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, DownDetector had over 7,000 reports of issues with Twitter.

Musk also joked about the situation, tweeting: "Rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits."

Rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Twitter has been in turmoil including mass layoffs and voluntary departures since the billionaire Tesla owner bought the San Francisco company and took it private. The company’s head of trust and safety left shortly after the takeover, and turnover in the top ranks has continued.

