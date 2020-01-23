Anne Robson, who is believed to be the United Kingdom's oldest female World War II veteran, passed away Jan. 20 at the age of 108, the Women's Royal Army Corps Association (WRACA) announced.

Gladys Anne Logan “Anne” Robson was born on Sept. 14, 1911 and worked as a teacher until she joined the women's branch of the British Army in 1942.

The WRACA described her as a "true pioneer" who was "fiercely independent." The organization added that Robson was said to have remembered VE-Day very fondly, and “had a naugty twinkle in her eye” when recalling the celebrations.

Robson continued her military service for another two years after the war ended.

During a Dec. 2018 interview, she recalled how she joined as a private because she thought it was better to know what went on underground, if she was going to be an officer.

"My first posting was London district - the bombing was still going on and I saw the first 'doodlebug' fall," she recalled.

"I didn't know what it was but I was looking out of the window and this thing came buzzing along and I had to suddenly dive down."

Anne Robson, who is believed to be the United Kingdom's oldest surviving female World War II veteran, passed away Jan. 20 at the age of 108.

WRAC Association

The WRACA also said that Robson's “naughty sense of humour” would often have people laughing.

Anne Robson, who is believed to be the United Kingdom's oldest surviving female World War II veteran, passed away Jan. 20 at the age of 108.

WRAC Association