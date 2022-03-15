'We know we’re going to win' | Nicholls student in Ukraine remains positive

While she doesn't know when, Mariia Kozachok plans to come back to Louisiana when it is safe to travel.

NEW ORLEANS — A Nicholls State University graduate student from Ukraine is in her home country and heard missile strikes last night during an online class.

Mariia Kozachok went to her hometown of Dnipro, Ukraine in December to visit her family for the first time in two years. She planned to stay three months.

"I was supposed to leave March 9, but obviously my flight got cancelled," Kozachok said.

War broke out and Kozachok didn't feel safe traveling across the country to get out.

"You never know where you'll get shot so I'm like, no. They have evacuation trains, but my mom said, 'no, I don't want you going by yourself,'" Kozachok said.

She came to Nicholls on a tennis scholarship. She has three more classes to complete her MBA and is supposed to graduate this summer. Nicholls is letting Kozachok continue classes online from Ukraine so she isn't delayed.

"My class is from 6 to 9 p.m. in the U.S. time so it's 1 to 4 (AM) in Ukraine," she said.

Last night, Kozachok was in the middle of class when she heard explosions.

"I was sitting in my room and I could hear something flying really, really close. I unmuted myself I was like, 'I'm so sorry.' I told my teacher, 'something is flying, but we don’t have sirens going off. In case I leave the class, just so you know, I'm going to the basement,' and at this moment there was a super loud explosion. He was like, 'go run, run to the basement, don’t care about the class,'" Kozachok explained.

She finished the class from her home shelter. She learned it was Russian missile strikes hitting the Dnipro airport.

"They bombed the airport last night at 2 a.m., it was 2 a.m. They destroyed the runway and building. Welcome to Ukraine," Kozachok said.

Last week, Russian forces unleashed air strikes in Dnipro hitting a school and apartment complex.

"Everybody in Ukraine believes in a victory. We know we're going to win, it's just a matter of time when, but we know we’re going to win," Kozachok said. "We are trying to stay positive."

She's appreciative of the support from Nicholls and friends in Louisiana.

"So many people are texting me, 'you're in our prayers, we are praying for you, your family, for Ukraine.' I'm like, 'damn, y'all are making me cry,'" Kozachok said.

While she doesn't know when, she plans to come back to Louisiana when it is safe to travel.

A Nicholls State University spokesperson released the following statement:

"Mariia Kozachok is a Ukrainian graduate student in the Nicholls State Univeristy College of Business Administration. Mariia was home with family when the attacks began. She was unable to leave to get back to the United States.

Representatives from the university have been in contact with her regularly to ensure she is safe. Our top concern is the safety and wellbeing of Mariia and her family, and we hope they have the opportunity to get out of Ukraine safely."