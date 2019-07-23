Beth Chapman's final months will be captured on the WGN America series "Dog's Most Wanted," premiering on September 4 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The series prominently features the late reality star who died from stage 4 throat cancer in June.

In the trailer released by WGN America, Chapman is prominently featured showing her throughout her cancer battle. The cable channel says she helped produce the show until the very end.

"If I'm going to die, I'm going to die in my boots," Chapman is heard saying in the trailer.

"Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind," Beth's husband Duane "Dog" Chapman said in a press release. "She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice."

Earlier this month, a funeral was held in Beth's home state of Colorado where friends and family remembered her "tough-as nails" public persona as well as her softer side.

"She didn't let anybody see that, and that's simply because of the profession she was in," long-time friend Mary Ellen Pollack said.

The new series features a team of hunters Dog calls "The Dirty Dozen" as they travel the country catching criminals.

The show will premiere on WGN America as part of a two-day event. A "Dog the Bounty Hunter" marathon will air on the network on September 3 and 4.